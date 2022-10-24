Obituary: Oksana B. Fish, 87

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Oksana Bossy Fish, 87, of Barrington, died peacefully at home following a brief illness on October 19. She was surrounded by her loving children who were at her side when she passed into eternal life. Oksana was the beloved wife of the late James E. Fish of Wellesley, Mass.

Born in Montreal, she was the daughter of the late Vlodymyr Jacenty Bossy and Marija (Ruschak) Bossy. Oksana was an award-winning surgical nurse who received her R.N. degree from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Montreal before moving to Boston to work at the esteemed Lahey Clinic, where she met her future husband. They shared their first magical date at Casablanca in Cambridge near James’ alma mater, Harvard College, and thus kicked off a whirlwind courtship.

A resident of Barrington since 2020, she lived most of her adult life in New England, where she was always eager to embark on a spur-of-the-moment trip to her favorite vacation spots — namely Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Bar Harbor. Over the years, she lived in East Greenwich, RI, and Norwood, MA, as well as Naples, FL, Bonita Springs, FL, and Grimsby, Ontario.

She leaves behind her devoted children Joanna Hill, Tatiana Siegel, Maria Renear, Peter Fish James Fish and Jonathan Fish and their spouses Robert Hill, Allen Renear, Jodi Fish and Amy Fish. She also is survived by her brother Daniel Bossy and sister Josephine Woods; five grandchildren (Robert Fish, Thomas Fish, Benjamin Siegel, Josephine Siegel and Ashley Fish), who adored her selfless spirit, love of fine foods and encyclopedic knowledge of history; and many brothers- and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews who fondly remember idyllic summers with her on Lake Sunapee, NH, and, more recently, Wolf Lake in Ontario.

An outstanding athlete who hailed from a family that included an Olympian brother and an NHL legend nephew (Mike Bossy), Oksana held such physically demanding but exhilarating jobs that included being a member of the ski patrol in Quebec’s Laurentian Mountains. Never one to take an extended break, she worked in the summer as a nurse at Camp Interlaken for Girls in NH. A gifted figure skater, she coached and inspired her children on the ice. As a competitive golfer, she once shot a hole in one at Highland Woods Gold & Country Club in Florida. Fluent in multiple languages, Oksana was a meticulous writer in any tongue and encouraged her children to follow her lead. In retirement, she and her husband travelled the Caribbean and Central America with their dear friends from their Florida community.

A lifelong Catholic, she was deeply dedicated to her faith and had a strong devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 25, from the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home in Riverside, at 9:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke’s Church in Barrington at 11 a.m. Burial will be held in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Naples, Fla.

Calling hours will be held on Monday 4:00-7:00 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Catholic Relief Services.

An online condolence may be left with the W. Raymond Watson Funeral Home HERE.