Obituary: Norman Harris, Jr., 88

Norman Harris, Jr., 88, lifelong resident of East Greenwich, passed away on August 23, in West Warwick.

Norman ran Jiggers Diner for six years in the sixties. He also owned and operated Norman’s Restaurant for fifty years.

He was the husband of the late Lorraine E. (Briggs) Harris for fifty-two years. He was the son of the late Norman Harris, Sr. and Mildred May (Robinson) Harris. Norman leaves four children, Denise L. (Harris) Garafalo, Sharon L. (Harris) Hazard, Norma L. Harris, and Norman Harris III, all of East Greenwich. One sister Barbara (Harris) Lima, two brothers Edward Harris of East Greenwich, and Leonard Harris of Charlestown, ten grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. Norman was the brother of the late Kenneth Harris of East Greenwich.

Norman’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 28, at 1:00 PM, at East Greenwich Cemetery. The celebration of Norman’s life will be announced at a later date.

