Obituary: Norman Arthur James, 92

He will be remembered as the ultimate gentleman

From the Hill Funeral Home website

Norman Arthur James, 92, passed away peacefully on June 26, surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of M. Elaine (Morrisse) James.

Born April 18, 1932, Norman was the son of the late Arthur Rex and Louise (Adams) James of Rumford. He attended Moses Brown School and graduated from Brown University in 1953. He went on to receive his MBA from Babson before beginning a long career at DuPont. He raised his three children with the love of his life, Elaine, moving around in their early years between Delaware and Michigan, before landing in East Greenwich.

Norman is survived by his three children: Martha Roof and her husband, Scott, of Granger, Indiana; Curt James, and his wife, Betsy, of North Kingstown, and Deborah McCall and her husband, Chuck, of Arlington Heights, Illinois. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Eric, Emily, Ellen, Samuel, Maxwell, Kelly, and Molly and four great-grandchildren, Miller, Ruby, Beau and Elaine. Norman is also survived by his sister Beth (James) Alphen and her husband, Clint, of Jacksonville, Fla.

Norman’s second love was Brown University. During his time at Brown, Norman was a cheerleader and he continued to champion school spirit post-graduation, serving as the Class of ‘53 president for over 35 years. A dedicated Brunonian, he regularly attended football games, Alumni Campus Dances, and looked forward to marching down College Hill at Commencement. He cherished his time spent with the recipients of the Class of ‘53 scholarship each year.

Norman was known as “Jesse” by his classmates, and “Papa Joe” by his grandchildren. Regardless of how one may have addressed him, he will be remembered as the ultimate gentleman. He was affable, gregarious, and devoted: devoted to his faith, wife, family, and his alma mater.

It is not always the case that one can spin family history into family lore, and that is just one of Norman’s many legacies. If you ask members of the family about Norman, they will each share different sides of this beloved patriarch. They may mention his love of golf and Quidnessett, body surfing, playing card games, and teaching (and enforcing) table manners. They will certainly recall his sincere, heartfelt letters and notes, though some had trouble reading his elegant cursive. They may talk about his involvement with his parish, St. Luke’s; the “Welcome” signs he proudly displayed in the garage whenever a family member visited Kent Drive; or the joy of sharing an Awful with Norman.

But, without question, each family member you talk to will mention an old story about distant relatives and King George VI, a story that has been distilled into a simple question and a brief answer: “Has the King passed this way? He must have gone the other way!”

This call and response have been shorthand for goodbye in the James family for years, but now it represents something more than goodbye. Thanks to the traditions and lore inspired by Norman, it will be easy to preserve his many dimensions, ensuring his spirit lives on. Papa Joe, one day we will track down that King!

The family would like to extend deep gratitude to the caregivers, staff members, and volunteers at The Seasons of East Greenwich. Haigouhi Corriveau, thank you for the extra love shown to Norman and Elaine. Your kindness and compassion for those in your care does not go unnoticed.

We are grateful to the caregivers at Roberts Health Center in North Kingstown, and the dedicated nurses and volunteers of Hope Hospice, who lovingly cared for him in his final weeks.

Finally, thank you to Dr. Stephen Salloway and his team at Butler Hospital. Norman was proud to be one of the first participants in a clinical trial for a medication for Alzheimer’s Disease. We witnessed, firsthand, the promise of this medication and are grateful for the extra years that the disease was held at bay.

A Requiem Eucharist will be celebrated on Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce Street, East Greenwich. Burial will be in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Brown University’s Class of ‘53 Scholarship Fund, 110 Elm Street, Providence, RI 02903 or Butler Hospital Memory and Aging Clinic, 345 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, RI 02906.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 6/28/24