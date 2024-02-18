Obituary: Nicolis V. Buonomano, 33

Graduate of East Greenwich High School

From the Hill Funeral Home Website

Nicolis V. Buonomano, 33, passed away Feb. 10 at his home in West Warwick. Nicolis is survived by his mother, Alinda Buonomano, his father, Vito Buonomano III, and younger brother, Thomas Buonomano.

Nicolis was known for his gentle spirit, warm laugh and being full of love. He graduated East Greenwich High School and went on to obtain his Commercial Driver’s License while pursuing multiple career opportunities, most recently taking a passion to landscaping.

His family will remember his love of fashion, cars, beaches, zoos and aquariums. From wakeboarding at Narragansett Beach to a day at the Bronx Zoo, Nick was always ready for the latest adventure with his unforgettable smile. He was a devoted son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and so much more to so many who had the pleasure of having him in their life.

Nicolis’ life was celebrated at a private memorial in Hill Funeral Home of East Greenwich, Rhode Island. If desired, his family asks donations be made to the West Warwick Prevention Coalition. Donations may be sent in his memory to WWPC’s parent organization, Coastline EAP, a 501(c) 3: Coastline EAP, 931 Jefferson Blvd Suite 1001, Warwick, RI 02886.

“The West Warwick Coalition works to educate youth at the middle and high school level to prevent addiction and overdose. On a community basis, we work with partners to provide access to treatment and to celebrate those in recovery.”

Posted 2/18/24