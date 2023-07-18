Obituary: Nicolette “Nikki” April Biber, 28

Nicolette “Nikki” April Biber, age 28, of East Greenwich, died tragically on Thursday, July 13. Born in Providence on Dec. 6, 1994, the beloved daughter of Bridgette C. Biber and David L. Moscatelli; older sister of David “DJ” J. Biber (Danielle Petrangelo); adored granddaughter of the late Madeline M. Moscatelli and Astrid Biber; cherished niece of Joanne (Moscatelli) and the late Robert B. Horlbogen; cousin of Heidi K. and Robert C. Horlbogen and second cousin of Kaya J., Gracie M. and Robert M. Horlbogen.

Nikki was a student at East Greenwich High School. She began working at Dunkin Donuts in her teens and enjoyed working there for a decade. She also worked at Twisted Pizza in East Greenwich and more recently found a job she loved working as an indoor/outdoor wholesale plant stocker and displayer at Home Depot. Nikki developed a green thumb early on and put it to good use.

As a small child, Nikki was a little replica of child star Shirley Temple, with her golden bouncing ringlets, big puffy bows and adorable little dresses. She possessed a heart of gold. Whenever she found herself with a little money, she would just love to buy gifts for all those she cared about. When she was 4 years old, her younger brother DJ and second cousin Kaya were born and they fast became the best of pals. The three of them together became the apple of their grandmother’s doting eye. Seven years later Gracie and little Robert joined in the fun!

Nikki had a deep love of nature and thoroughly enjoyed hiking, swimming and gardening. She was someone who felt deeply and wasn’t afraid to let her feelings out. Everyone who came in contact with Nikki was drawn to her down-to-earth personality and genuine kindness.This trait made her easily become fast friends with everyone she met. Nikki was truly a bright and shining light in this world, a light that was extinguished way too soon. Until we meet again, our little angel in heaven. XO

Funeral service will be Friday, July 21, at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

