Obituary: Nicholas Richard Collins, 2

Nicholas Richard Collins of East Greenwich was born June 1, 2019. He passed away peacefully, with his family beside him, on Saturday, April 16, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center after a heroic battle with Non DS AMKL Leukemia. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his parents, Kyle and Danielle Collins, his big sister Amelia and his dog Rosie.

Nicholas was a lively, outgoing little boy with a big heart and a smile that could light up a room. He loved to laugh and cause mischief with his Big sister. Nicholas loved superhero’s of all kinds, especially Spider-Man. He loved to dance to 80’s Hair Bands and play his air guitar with his cool dude shades on. He could often be seen running the halls of Childrens Hospital in Boston with his fast sneakers on and doing the Hulk smash during vitals. He will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

His funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Nicholas to support cancer research and patient care at:

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284

or via www.dana-farber.org/gift.

Photo by MChe Lee on Unsplash.