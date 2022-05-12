Obituary: Neil V. Provorse, 78

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Neil V. Provorse, 78, of Cranston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, May 8, after a long, courageous battle with Parkinson’s. He was the beloved husband of 36 years to Dorothy A. (Read) Provorse.

Born in Pittsburgh, PA on July 15, 1943, he was a son of the late Ramos Marler and Marjorie (Webster) Winters.

Neil served in three branches of the military during his 23 years of service; in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, the Army National Guard, and Air guard. He also worked for Verizon for 38 years before retiring. He was active in the Masons of East Greenwich and was a Shriner as well. Neil especially loved swimming, horseback riding, skiing and thrill rides at amusement parks with his daughter.

Besides his wife, he leaves his loving daughter, Tanya L. (Provorse) Ortiz and her husband, Jose, of Coventry; grandchildren: Michael and Cory Provorse along with four other grandchildren. Neil also leaves behind his loving aunt, Ann Fralin Purcell, of FL; his nephew, Bill Mac Harper and his wife, Cheri Harper of TN, and many other relatives and extended relatives. Neil was a loving, devoted husband, father, Papa, and friend and will deeply missed by all.

His funeral service will be held on Friday, May 13, at 10:45 AM in Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, in West Warwick, followed by interment with Military Honors in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery of Exeter. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 12, from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.