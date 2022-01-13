Obituary: Nancye Lee Stocker, 66

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com . Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Nancye Lee Stocker, 66, passed away on January 7. She was the daughter of Julian and Jeanne Horak and the wife of R. Thomas Stocker Jr. She is survived by her husband, Tom, her loving children, Philip and his husband, Rob Richardson, Michael, and Drew, as well as her four sisters, two brothers, and seven nieces and nephews.

Nancye was born in Lexington, Kentucky as the fourth of seven children, Maureen, Susan, Donna, Steven, Mary-Jo, and Thomas. In 1973, she graduated from West Deptford High School in West Deptford, NJ. After attending Rutgers University, Nancye moved to Connecticut where she began work at International Resource Development.

Nancye and Tom met at a Halloween party in 1981, and committed their love to each other at Orange Congressional Church in Orange, CT on November 19th 1983, then resided in Milford, CT.

In June of 1985, Nancye gave birth to their first son, Philip. In November of 1986, their second son, Michael, was born and in December of 1989, they received their favorite Christmas present, Drew. The family later moved to Gurnee, IL for two years before settling in East Greenwich in 1997.

Nancye enjoyed needlework, cooking, reading, exercise, volunteering, and spending time with her boys. She selflessly spent her time enriching the lives of others as a certified tutor of literacy and ESL with Proliteracy America.

A remembrance will be held on Saturday, January 15 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich, followed by a celebration of life at the Carriage Inn in North Kingstown, from 1:00- 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to AdCare Rhode Island in her memory.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.