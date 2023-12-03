Obituary: Nancy Mooney Gretchner, 62

She was sunshine in the form of a person

Nancy Mooney Gretchner, 62, beloved wife, sister and friend passed away Thursday, Nov. 30. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the (late) Owen and Dorothy Mooney. Nancy attended Our Lady of Mercy in East Greenwich and graduated from Toll Gate High School in 1979.

A longtime resident of Warwick, Nancy enjoyed her role working in the food-and-beverage industry. For years she enjoyed her role as a regional sales manager for the Hershey Company. Nancy cultivated enduring friendships and had a profound impact on the lives of those around her. She was a light in any room, she was sunshine in the form of a person. Nancy was a very thoughtful person, with great stories to share and one of the most generous souls you could find. Nancy understood that nothing was as important as relationships with family and friends. There was not a day that went by that she was not trying to make someone else’s day brighter.

She was a devoted Boston Red Sox fan; she and her dog Gordon would pick up coffee from Dunkin’ and head to the boat ramp for their regular walk. Nancy loved working in her garden with her husband, Fred, and sharing the flowers and veggies with everyone. She volunteered at McAuley house over many years, and she always had a few art-and-craft projects in the works with her friends that she would share as gifts.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Fred Gretchner, her sister Donna Sebastian, her nephew Jeremy, and niece Jaime. Nancy’s half-sister, Meagan Mooney Rawson, niece Caitlin, half-sister, Erin Kate Mooney Heap and her half-brother Edward Mooney, and her niece Amanda Gretchner.

Funeral service Thursday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Calling hours: Wednesday Dec. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Nancy Gretchner made to The McAuley House HERE.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

Posted 12/02/23