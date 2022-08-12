Obituary: Nancy A. Westell, 91

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Nancy A. Westell, 91, passed away August 12, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late F. Richard Westell, Jr.

Born in Detroit, MI on August 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Bessie (Humphries) Pilon. Nancy was the beloved mother of Stephan and his wife, Stephanie; Robert and his wife, Deborah; David and his companion, Diane Ryan; James, and the late Edward; mother-in-law of Jane. She was grandmother of Michael; Brian and his wife, Amy; Robert and his fiancé, Christine; Jennifer Roffo and the late Timothy, as well as step-grandmother of Joseph, Peter and David Martelly, and great-grandmother of Alexis, Ella, Charlie and Avery.

Special thanks to Stacey Carducci for her loving care and affection and thanks to Rebecca and Denise from Beacon Hospice for their kindness throughout.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 16, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Burial will be in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery of North Kingstown. Calling hours will be held Monday, August 15, from 4-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amedisys Foundation or Wounded Warrior Project.

