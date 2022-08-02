Obituary: Murray ‘Mac’ Harrington McIntosh, 65

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Murray “Mac” Harrington McIntosh passed away on July 31 at the age of 65 after a four-year-long battle with cancer. Mac is survived by his sister, Laurel McIntosh, and three daughters, Shelby, Laura, and Caroline.

Mac was born on Sept. 8, 1956, at Loyola Hospital in Evanston, Ill., to Brian and Janet McIntosh. Mac’s childhood was spent in Quebec, Canada; Green Bay, Wis.; and Johannesburg, South Africa. He then traveled to California where he established his career and met many life-long friends, including his future wife, Andrea Daily. For many years, Mac worked as a successful marketing consultant, contributing to the success of many companies including his own, Mac McIntosh Inc. Mac married Andrea in 1997, before having their first daughter, Shelby, in Redondo Beach, Calif. In 2000, the McIntosh family settled in North Kingstown, where Laura and Caroline were born and raised. After losing Andrea in 2015, Mac continued to raise his three girls as a single working father. Mac had a big heart and was known for his warm smile, great sense of humor, and his willingness to help anyone in need. He will be remembered especially for his love for his daughters.

Mac was a dedicated father, brother, uncle, son, community member and friend, and will be greatly missed by all.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. A public memorial service for Mac will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 2 p.m. at St. Matthews Church, 87 Narragansett Ave, Jamestown. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Friends of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Al-Anon Family Group of Jamestown.

You can leave an online condolence at the Connors Funeral Home website HERE.