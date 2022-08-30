Obituary: Muriel E. McKenna, 96

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Muriel E. (White) McKenna, 96, of Warwick, passed away on August 18.

Born on March 6, 1926, in Providence, to George and Mary (Blake) White, she was the devoted wife of the late Edmund J. McKenna. Muriel was the beloved mother to Kathleen Dennard (the late Jeff Dennard), Karen Raeburn (Robert), and Susan Kilduff (Robert) all of East Greenwich, as well as the late Marilyn McKenna.

Muriel was the loving grandmother to Brendan Dennard, Shannon Dennard-Fair, Briana Looney, Zachary Taylor, Kaitlyn Taylor, Kyle Raeburn, and Lauren Manfredonia. She was also blessed with six beautiful great-grandchildren and is survived by her devoted nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers George White, Raymond White, Earl J. White and her sister, Madeline Field.

Muriel’s love and devotion were always focused on the needs of her family, who are eternally grateful for the many years they shared. Muriel will always be remembered for her fighting spirit, a quality that was always present and admired by all her family and friends. Throughout her life, Muriel was a person of great strength and resilience and set a positive example for others to follow.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 29, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at The Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home in Warwick. Interment will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be greatly appreciated to Beacon Hospice Care, payable to the Amedisys Company (1130 Ten Rod Road, Suite A205, North Kingstown, Rhode Island 02852).

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.