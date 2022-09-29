Obituary: Molly L. Reagan, 89

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Molly Louise Reagan died peacefully on Thursday morning, September 15, at the age of 89.

Molly was born on July 13, 1933, in East Greenwich, the daughter of Charles and Rhoda Henley. She loved spending summers with her grandmother in Canaan, NH, and chose to move there after her graduation from James Q. Lockwood High School in 1951. It was there she met her future husband, Robert “Bob” Reagan, of Canaan, NH. They were married on September 14, 1957, at St. Mary’s Church. Bob and Molly made their home in Canaan and raised their family together for nearly 60 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Molly enjoyed spending time with her family and the many pets they had over the years. She loved to cook, read, garden, feed/watch wildlife, and do crafts – especially knitting, hooking rugs, crocheting, painting, and needlepoint. She took great pride in her home and had a special interest in history and antiques; she collected many over the years. At Christmas, her favorite time of the year, she would decorate her home with a beautiful tree and many handmade ornaments and decorations.

Molly is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert and her parents, Charles and Rhoda.

Molly is survived by her children; a son, William Reagan of Enfield, NH; a son, Scott Reagan of Canaan, NH; a daughter, Rebecca Timmins of Canaan, NH; five grandchildren: Jennifer and Amanda Reagan, William Reagan, and Molly and Meghan Timmins. She is also survived by her siblings, Nancy Herbert Bouteiller and Richard Henley.

In lieu of flowers, in her memory, contributions may be made to the Upper Valley Humane Society. A private service will be held at the Wells Cemetery in Canaan, NH. The date has not been determined at this time.

