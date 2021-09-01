Obituary: Millicent Mali, 89

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Millicent Satterlee Mali (January 7, 1932 – September 16, 2020)

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, “Millie” was a teacher, an author, and a historian of French Quimper pottery who lived a remarkable life with her husband of 67 years, Pierre Mali. Millie passed away peacefully at home in East Greenwich, in the company of her husband Pete, and their children, Laura Mali-Astrue (Belmont, MA), and David Mali (Mt. Holly, NC) on September 16, 2020, after a very short and unexpected illness.

Throughout her life, Millie was engaged in learning, and sharing that learning with others. She taught elementary, nursery school and pre-school children in New York City, Nyack, NY, and Princeton, NJ. She traveled often to France to build her collection of Quimper Faience, and became an authority on the subject, publishing books, articles, and a quarterly newsletter on the pottery’s history, styles, and development over the ages. She was a member of the Pottery & Porcelain Club of RI, and an avid tennis player late into her 80’s. In the course of her life and adventures, Millie was blessed to have many dear friends and associates. Her vivacious charm and warm personality will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Millie was laid to rest in the columbarium wall at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church of East Greenwich, RI with only immediate family in attendance, according to pandemic protocols. A memorial service commemorating her life, and the life of her late husband Pierre, will be held at St. Luke’s on September 25, at 11:00 AM, for friends and relations.

Pete and Millie Mali are survived by their two children, Laura Mali-Astrue, of Belmont, MA, and David Mali, of Mt. Holly, NC; four grandchildren, and two great granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to any of Pete and Millie’s favorite charitable organizations – all of which would be grateful for your support during these challenging times – including The Pottery & Porcelain Club of RI and International House of Rhode Island.

