Obituary: Michael W. Bryan, 52

Michael Willard Bryan, 52, passed away on December 28.

A lifelong resident of East Greenwich, Mike loved his community, nature, animals, and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Gray, and is survived by his father, Timothy Bryan and his wife, Mary Ann Bryan; his stepfather, Donald Gray, his brothers, Terry Bryan and Tom Bryan; stepbrothers, Jonathan Gray, Donald Gray, Todd Gray and Vin Marcello Jr., and stepsister, Robin Bailey.

A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, January 5, at 11:00 AM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Salvation Army.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.