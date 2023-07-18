Obituary: Michael Alan Fuller, 79

Michael Alan Fuller, 79, passed away July 14, while surrounded by family. Mike was a generous and happy person who lit up rooms and lives, always ready with a story and eager to hear yours.

He is survived by Janice, his devoted wife of 60 years, who saw him through his last months at home. He is further survived by his son Michael and his wife Carol, his son David and his wife Maura, his daughter Kathleen, as well as grandchildren Haley and her fiance Taylor, Cameron and his wife Rachael, Liam, Kiel, and Ceana, and great grandchild, Rose.

Mike was a graduate of East Greenwich HS, captaining varsity football, baseball, and basketball teams. While there he met Janice and at just 19 years old they began their successful partnership that grew eventually into their beautiful North Kingstown home of which he was so proud.

Harnessing his innate affability, Mike prospered as a sales representative for Narragansett Brewery, Land O’ Lakes, and Hood, over the years developing business relationships throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Mike was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Red Sox, and because of a moment of fate, he opened a pack of football trading cards and became a Green Bay Packer fan, making many journeys out to Lambeau to watch the green and gold, and he leapt at the opportunity to become an owner of the team, purchasing his revered Packer stock. Over the years he met Bobby Orr, Jim Rice, Dewey Evans, Bart Starr, Jerry Kramer, Fuzzy Thurston, and a host of other athletes, creating his personal Hall of Fame in photographs.

Before he switched ideology he was a Rhode Island Democratic Committee representative and aided his friend Sue Henseler in her successful tenure as a state representative.

Mike traveled to Ireland seven times, loving the people and the gab in the pubs. He also toured Italy, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and in England he dined with the Duke of Norfolk at Arundel Castle, having been seated next to the Duke so as to share his knowledge of theAmerican Civil War.

He was the greatest husband. The greatest father. The greatest grandpa. The greatest friend. He was the greatest hanger-outer. The good old man has gone and left us in sorrowful void.

Still, we go on, as he would insist, so we welcome family and friends to a Celebration of Life on July 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at Quidnessett Country Club in North Kingstown. Casual attire, Red Sox, Packers, and Bruins attire encouraged.

Please, no flowers but, if you are so inclined, he loved the good people of Dana Farber, the Jimmy Fund, and the Shriners or donations may be made to an animal rescue organization of your choice.

Posted 7/18/23