Obituary: Mercedes R. ‘Pidgeon’ Kane, LPN, 70

From the Russell J Boyle and Son Funeral Home Website

Mercedes R. “Pidgeon” Kane, LPN, 70, of East Greenwich, entered into eternal rest on February 19.

Born to the late Raymond & Mercedes (Carlough) Kane, she was the beloved sister of Nora (David) Hawkins, Thomas (Mary) Kane, Raymond (Cheryl) Kane, David (Renée) Kane, Naomi “Amy” (Richard) Pacifico, Nadine “Dina” Kane. Along with several nieces, nephews and great-nieces.

Mercedes graduated from the Rhode Island School of Practical Nursing in August 1972. She had a long, fulfilling nursing career working for medical facilities in Rhode Island and Connecticut. She ultimately retired from Fatima Hospital in North Providence.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Mercedes & Raymond Kane, sister Sara J. Kane, and nephews James L. Angell, III, and Richard D. Pacifico, Jr.

She will be missed!!

Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick. Burial will be private.

Posted 2/27/24