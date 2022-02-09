Obituary: Maureen “Momo” Leddy Hurd, 88

Photo by Hailey Wagner, courtesy of Unsplash.

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Maureen “Momo” Leddy Hurd was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away on February 6, at the age of 88.

She was born to T. Clifford and Mary Leddy on February 4, 1934. After graduating from East Providence High School in 1951, she attended The University Of Rhode Island, majoring in Business Administration. She worked as a Stocks and Bonds Reviewer at Brown, Lisle, and Marshall as well as a Medical Assistant for several different doctors in the East Greenwich area.

Maureen met her beloved husband F. Judson “Judd” Hurd and they had three children together: Cynthia H. Blythe, Laurie H. McDonald, and Christopher S. Hurd. She lived in East Greenwich for over 40 years, Warwick Neck for over 10 years, and Bow, New Hampshire for six years. She is survived by 9 grandchildren: Kyle, Geoffrey, Sarah, Ryan, Frank, Andrew, Caroline, Molly, and Rebecca, 12 great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Paula J. Hurd. her sisters Carol Chisholm, Patricia Medici, and her brother Dr. Thomas Leddy, nieces and nephews, and numerous beloved pets.

Maureen was a volunteer at Kent County Memorial Hospital for 35 years and continued her passion of giving back to her community through further volunteering with the URI Alumni Fund, the Plum Beach Lighthouse, East Greenwich Animal Protection League, the Rhode Island Society for the Protection of Animals, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

The funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers donations, please consider making a donation to your favorite no-kill animal shelter in Maureen’s name.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.