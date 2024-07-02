Obituary: Maureen Ann O’Brien, 85

Maureen will be remembered for her caring nature, playful spirit and an unwavering sense of humor

From the Hill Funeral Home website

Maureen Ann O’Brien, a devoted wife and loving mother passed away peacefully June 28, at the age of 85. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and dedication to her family.

Daughter to Douglas and Margaret Lowe, she was born and raised in Worcester, Mass. She was the eldest of three and is survived by her two younger siblings Douglas R. Lowe and Kathleen M. Marcello. Maureen followed her passion and pursued a profession in nursing. As a nursing student, to skirt the rule students were not allowed to date doctors, she and her friends devised a plan pretending to be patients so they could get to know a new cute doctor. That doctor would later become her husband of 50 years, John J. O’Brien, MD, who predeceased his beloved wife.

While she was a dedicated and compassionate registered nurse, her greatest joy was her family. She leaves behind her two sons, John J. O’Brien, Jr. (his partner Shari Rahmlow) and Kevin M. O’Brien (his wife Karen Egan), as well as her two daughters Diana M. D’Agostino (her husband Marc D’Agostino) and Michelle A. O’Brien. She adored her grandchildren (John J. O’Brien III, Kathryn M. O’Brien and Jackson L. D’Agostino) and would often spend hours playing games with them. Her eyes would light up with joy when she saw them smile.

As a longtime member of Warwick Heights Tennis Club, she built friendships that lasted over 40 years. Her love for travel and adventure was shared by her husband and they would often explore different parts of the United States and the world. For many years, Maureen and Jack split their time between their homes in Rhode Island and Longboat Key, Fla., where they enjoyed the sunshine, playing tennis and looking out over the water.

Maureen will be remembered for her caring nature. She always opened her home to everyone she met. She had a playful spirit, an infectious smile and an unwavering sense of humor that could be experienced up until the very end. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich. Burial will be private. Visitation prior to the Mass from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, a cause that was dear to her heart.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 7/1/24