Obituary: Mary Walters, 82

Mary T. Walters, 82, passed away on Monday, July 26. Born in East Greenwich, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Lillian (Simone) Nappa.

She worked for Advanced Interconnections and was a member of the former East Greenwich Italo-American Club.

She is survived by three sons, Michael C. Walters, Robert D. Walters and James L. Walters, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and four siblings; Frank, Michael, and Anthony Nappa and Ann Rice. She was the mother of the late Anthony W. Walters. She was the sister of the late, Pasquale Jr., Carmine, Domenic and Vincent Nappa, Antoinette King and Amelia Gallo.

Funeral service was Thursday, July 29, at the Hill Funeral Home. Burial was in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Cranston.

