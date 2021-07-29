Obituary: Mary Walters, 82

by | Jul 29, 2021

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Mary T. Walters, 82, passed away on Monday, July 26. Born in East Greenwich, she was a daughter of the late Pasquale and Lillian (Simone) Nappa.

She worked for Advanced Interconnections and was a member of the former East Greenwich Italo-American Club.

She is survived by three sons, Michael C. Walters, Robert D. Walters and James L. Walters, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and four siblings; Frank, Michael, and Anthony Nappa and Ann Rice.  She was the mother of the late Anthony W. Walters. She was the sister of the late, Pasquale Jr., Carmine, Domenic and Vincent Nappa, Antoinette King and Amelia Gallo.

Funeral service was Thursday, July 29, at the Hill Funeral Home. Burial was in St. Ann’s Cemetery in Cranston.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Special thanks to these sponsors!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS