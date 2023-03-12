Obituary: Mary Louise (Holliday) Nanni, 83

Cowesett Resident & Longtime Member of EG Methodist Church

Mary Louise (Holliday) Nanni, 83, Warwick, RI passed away on March 9, 2023, in Warwick. She was born on June 7, 1939, in Martin County, North Carolina, the daughter of Arbell and Millard Holliday of Jamesville, NC. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Roland Nanni.

Mary Lou was a graduate of Jamesville High School and Kee’s Business School. She was employed by the Department of the Navy, working at the Naval Air Station in Port Lyautey, Morocco, for two years, after which she returned to the States and worked for Xerox Corporation for 28 1/2 years in various capacities. She also was a consultant for BeautiControl Cosmetics. She sang with the North Kingstown Community Chorus for over 25 years and was an active member of the East Greenwich United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the East Greenwich United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, East Greenwich, RI. Interment will be in North Carolina.

You can leave an online condolence at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home website HERE.

