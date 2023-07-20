Obituary: Mary Lou Tucker, 85

Mary Lou Tucker, 85, a longtime resident of East Greenwich, passed away July 17. She was the wife of the late Conrad K. Tucker. Born in East Greenwich, she was a daughter of the late Edward J. Murray, Sr. and the late Helen (Peirce) Murray.

Mrs. Tucker retired after 25 years as a teacher in the North Kingstown school system. She received her BA degree in 1959 and master’s degree in 1979 from the University of Rhode Island. She owned a home in Nevada and had worked at the Mojave Justice Court, Bullhead City Justice Court, and had been the director of Human Resources at Mojave Community College.

She was the sister of the late John “Jake” P. Murray and Edward J. Murray, Jr., M.D.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 5, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 65 Third St., East Greenwich.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 7/20/23