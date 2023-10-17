Obituary: Mary K. McKenney, 93

Biologist, book seller, fly fisherwoman, spouse, mother, grandmother, friend

Mary K. McKenney, age 93, of Lexington, Mass., Wisdom, Montana, and Great Camanoe, B.V.I., passed peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 10, with family by her side.

Biologist, book seller, fly fisherwoman, spouse, mother, grandmother, friend. Born in Lafayette, Indiana and a graduate of Purdue University, she worked at Parke Davis in Detroit until she married her college sweetheart, Jim McKenney in 1952. They moved to Lexington, Mass., in 1960 when Jim began his 35+ year career at Harvard Business School. Mary and Jim had a wonderful life raising their family and traveling the world until Jim’s passing in 2007 after 55 years of marriage.

Mary is survived by her children Jim McKenney (Tamara) of North Kingstown, Katy Wesnousky (John) of Davis, Calif., and Bill McKenney (Janet) of Lexington, Mass., eight grandchildren, Joel, Elizabeth, Alex, Carrie, Mary, Grace, Emily and Jane, three great-grandchildren, Harper, Killian, and Brighton, and favorite nephew Auvel McLaughlin (Heather). Along with her husband Jim, Mary was predeceased by her son, John McKenney, her parents, Edward and Elizabeth Keating, her brother, Edward Keating, and her sister, Patricia McLaughlin.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Grand View Gardens at Saint Elizabeth’s in East Greenwich for the friendship and care they provided to Mom.

A family service will be held at a later date.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 10/17/23