Obituary: Mary Janet (Anthony) Wypych, 98

Mary Janet (Anthony) Wypych passed peacefully on Jan. 27 in East Greenwich, at the age of 98. She was born Dec. 6, 1922, to George Howard Anthony and Geraldine (Miller) Anthony in Logan, Ohio, the second of five children.

During her childhood years, Mary lived in Logan with her paternal grandmother, Inez Rhoades Anthony, whom she credited as having taught her everything about the farmhouse kitchen. Mary’s love for “Granny” and her gratitude for “Granny’s” teachings, especially how to bake bread, shone through every time Mary told her story. During those years, Mary attended Goat Run School, a one-room schoolhouse, about which she had numerous, soulful stories that painted a picture of rural life during the Great Depression. At age 13, Mary moved to the home of her aunt and uncle in Bremen, Ohio, where one of her great joys was playing trombone in the high school marching band and participating in debate club. After graduation, Mary traveled to Santa Cruz, Calif., to live with her sister. It is there that she met her life partner, Joseph Martin Wypych.

On July 13, 1946, Mary wed Joseph and they began their lives together in Buffalo, N.Y. One of the ways Mary expressed her love for her family was through her mastery of the kitchen. By enlisting the help of her children, she instilled in them an appreciation for a job well-done and the joy of accomplishment. Mary excelled at all the homely arts. Throughout her life, she enjoyed creating things of beauty through her craftwork which she bestowed upon her children and family. Mary embroidered over 100 pieces of counted cross stitch during her lifetime. She also loved working with ceramics. Mary was an accomplished seamstress. She could often be found at her sewing machine creating beautiful outfits for her children. After raising her children, Mary worked as an elder companion showing great compassion to those in her care. In 1995, after almost fifty years of life in Buffalo, Mary moved with Joseph to East Greenwich where they continued their lives together until Joseph’s passing in 2005. An avid football fan, she enjoyed following the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, admitting shortly before she passed that the Bills were her favorite. Mary endeavored to be an informed citizen, executing her right to vote until her last days.

Mary treasured being in the presence of her children, their spouses, and her grandchildren. Mary was the loving mother of Geraldine (Terrance) Schruers, Barbara (Stephen) Boyd, Pamela Wypych-Araghi, Sandra (Lawrence) Lee, Joseph, Christopher (Roxanne), Lisa (Jan) McCabe and Gregory (Bridgitte). Mary leaves seven grandchildren: Zachary (Elena), Matthew (Rossnyev), Benjamin (Alyssa), Tyler, Lawrence Jr., Kaitlin and Alexander (Lauren). She also leaves step-great-grandchild, Elizabeth. Mary was predeceased by Joseph, her husband of 59 years, and their two infant sons, Patrick and Peter.

The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Greenhouse #19 in East Greenwich, Rhode Island where Mary has resided for the past three years for the kindness and compassion bestowed upon her while in their care.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Fourth Avenue, East Greenwich – arrangements yet to be determined. Mary will be laid to rest in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery with her beloved husband, Joseph.

In honor of Mary’s great affection for infants and children which she expressed throughout her life, donations in her memory may be considered to Save the Children (savethechildren.org.) or UNICEF (unicef.org).

Please continue to monitor hillfuneralhome.com for updates for the date and time of Mrs. Wypych’s services.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.