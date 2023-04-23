Obituary: Mary C. Killian, 98

Mary C. Killian, 98, formerly of East Greenwich, passed away on April 21. She was the wife of the late Hiester B. Killian. Born in Providence she was a daughter of the late George and Susan (Hamell) Westerman.

Mary was a cook/waitress at various restaurants for many years.

She is survived by her sister Helen M. Ferguson and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Henry, Raymond and Louis Westerman.

Funeral service Wednesday April 26th at 11 a.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation prior to the service will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.