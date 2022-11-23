Obituary: Mary Ann Neary, 75

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Mary Ann Neary, 75, of Hope Valley, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 18, at home. She was the loving wife of James S. “Papa Jim” Neary for 45 years, until his passing in 2015. She was the beloved mother of Lindsay Neary Vallely of Cumberland, and Bridget Neary Lawton of Hope Valley, and mother-in-law to Paul Vallely. She was the cherished and proud grandmother of Madison, Mackenzie and Abigail Vallely and Gracyn, Georgia, Garrett, Genevieve and Griffin Lawton. She is also survived by her identical twin sister, Carole Sivo, of Vermont.

Born in Providence on April 9, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Caruso) O’Neil. She was a graduate of Cranston High School East and The University of Bridgeport where she was a member of the cheer team. She received her Masters Degree in Education from Rhode Island College. She worked as a teacher, Real Estate Agent and found her true calling as an Academic Advisor at the New England Institute of Technology in East Greenwich where she was employed for 27 years, until her retirement in 2018.

Mary Ann was affectionately known as “Grandy” by all who knew and loved her. Everyone in her life knew her love of sparkles, glitter, and all things bedazzled. Her love and flair for fashion was admired by all. Mary Ann refused to leave the house without a fabulously coordinated outfit with matching accessories. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending her days reading romance novels, watching soap operas, lounging by the pool, cooking, shopping, and planning future casino trips and vacations. Grandy loved hosting holidays and did not need a reason to bring her family together to celebrate. She enjoyed playing tennis and watching all sports, especially the Patriots, Celtics, tennis, and golf. She always looked forward to orchestrating her annual March Madness basketball pool. Everything she did was loud and amplified, matching her charismatic and exuberant personality.

Her most treasured times were spent with her husband, their two “best girls” and eight grandchildren. Grandy was always her grandchildren’s biggest fan. She will always be remembered for her play-by-play commentary at their sporting events. Her “eight angels” were her pride and joy. She was so happy to spend her final years in her “sparkly cottage” with Bridget and the “5 G’s.”

Her final gift in life was that of an organ donor. This last gift was a true testament to her kind, selfless and generous nature.

Calling hours are Saturday morning, November 26, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick. All are welcome to join a prayer service following the calling hours. To honor of Mary Ann’s sparkly personality, add something that sparkles to your outfit.

Kindly omit flowers. In honor of her late husband and family’s experience with breast cancer, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society (931 Jefferson Boulevard, Suite 3004, Warwick RI 02886).

An online condolence may be left with the Carpenter-Jenks Funderal Home HERE.