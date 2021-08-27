Obituary: Marvin F. Withrow, 77

by | Aug 27, 2021

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Marvin F. Withrow, 77, passed away on August 25. He was the husband of the late Joan L. (Radican) Withrow. Born in Providence on December 29, 1943, he was the son of the late Marvin and Gertrude (Campbell) Withrow.

Mr. Withrow retired from AT & T, the former New England Telephone Company. He was a member of the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Association, the Oakland Beach Fireman’s Association, and the Little Rhody Boat Club.

Marvin will be remembered for his quick wit, humor and generosity. He and Joan were grateful for their many loyal friends and devoted family.

He is survived by his loving daughters Kerri W. Valentine and her husband, Glenn, and Wendi L. Withrow and grandchildren: Joseph and Kailee-Jayne Withrow, and Andrew and Joshua Valentine.

Funeral Service Monday, August 30 at Noon at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service 9:30 AM- Noon. Burial with military honors will be in RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. Following CDC guidelines for a state facility, everyone entering RI Veterans Cemetery Chapel, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a face covering.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 