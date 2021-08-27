Obituary: Marvin F. Withrow, 77

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Marvin F. Withrow, 77, passed away on August 25. He was the husband of the late Joan L. (Radican) Withrow. Born in Providence on December 29, 1943, he was the son of the late Marvin and Gertrude (Campbell) Withrow.

Mr. Withrow retired from AT & T, the former New England Telephone Company. He was a member of the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Association, the Oakland Beach Fireman’s Association, and the Little Rhody Boat Club.

Marvin will be remembered for his quick wit, humor and generosity. He and Joan were grateful for their many loyal friends and devoted family.

He is survived by his loving daughters Kerri W. Valentine and her husband, Glenn, and Wendi L. Withrow and grandchildren: Joseph and Kailee-Jayne Withrow, and Andrew and Joshua Valentine.

Funeral Service Monday, August 30 at Noon at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service 9:30 AM- Noon. Burial with military honors will be in RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. Following CDC guidelines for a state facility, everyone entering RI Veterans Cemetery Chapel, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a face covering.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.