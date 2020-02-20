Obituary: Martin J. Denny-Brown, 79

Martin J. Denny-Brown, 79, passed away Feb. 10, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was the beloved husband of 50 years of Katharine S. Denny-Brown. He was born in Oxford, England, in 1940. His parents moved to Cambridge, Mass., where he grew up, in 1947.

He attended Boston University and graduated from Wentworth Institute in Boston in 1964. This is where he learned his construction skills.

He spent two years in the US Army, 1964-1966, serving one year in Korea. Martin was a lieutenant colonel with the Varnum Continentals of East Greenwich, serving as property chairman for several years, and as commander from 2008-10. He also was past president of the Boston chapter of the American Society of Professional Estimators. Martin was also very active on the property committee at St. Luke’s Church in East Greenwich.

Martin worked for several large New England construction companies: Gilbane, Dimeo, and H.H. Hawkins & Sons as an estimator, chief estimator/project manager.

He always loved being on the water in a sailboat or motor boat fishing and spent two to three weeks every summer at his parent’s cottage on Frenchman’s Bay in Hancock Port, Maine. He also enjoyed motoring around Narraganset Bay in Rhode Island, catching fish for supper.

He leaves behind a devoted wife; children Derek E. Denny-Brown of Seattle, Wash., and Heather K. Johnson of Warwick; brothers Bruce Denny-Brown of Scarborough, Me., Myles Denny-Brown of McLean, Va., and Jack Denny-Brown of Lunenburg, Mass.; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s Church, Peirce St., East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to St. Elizabeth Home, 1 St. Elizabeth Way, East Greenwich, RI 02818. Find the Hill Funeral Home obituary here.