Obituary: Martha Guilfoyle, 76

Martha Guilfoyle, 76, passed away March 23. Born in Providence, she was the wife of William H. Guilfoyle and daughter of the late Richard and Hilda (Northup) Percival.

Martha had worked as a Senior Lab Technician for the Celanese Corporation, formerly known as Hoechst Celanese.

Besides her husband, she is survived by daughter, Kristine Casey, and her husband, Walter Nigrelli; brother, Richard “Reece” Percival, and his wife, Nancy; and grandchildren, Emma, P.J., Casey, and Ashley Weiss. She was the mother of the late Karen Weiss.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a date and time to be announced.

