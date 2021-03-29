Obituary: Martha Guilfoyle, 76

by | Mar 29, 2021

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Martha Guilfoyle, 76, passed away March 23.  Born in Providence, she was the wife of William H. Guilfoyle and daughter of the late Richard and Hilda (Northup) Percival.

Martha had worked as a Senior Lab Technician for the Celanese Corporation, formerly known as Hoechst Celanese.

Besides her husband, she is survived by daughter, Kristine Casey, and her husband, Walter Nigrelli; brother, Richard “Reece” Percival, and his wife, Nancy; and grandchildren, Emma, P.J., Casey, and Ashley Weiss.  She was the mother of the late Karen Weiss.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be held at a date and time to be announced.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? Consider supporting it by becoming a sustaining member or making a donation! Special incentive: Donations received through Dec. 31, 2020, will be matched by the Institute for Nonprofit News. We are a tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to keeping East Greenwich a well-informed community but we need reader support! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Latest Streaming

 

Archives

18 Prospect St.
East Greenwich, RI 02818
401.749.3115

[email protected]

Follow Us

East Greenwich News is committed to building an informed community through thoughtful, relevant and objective reporting about the people, places and events in East Greenwich, Rhode Island. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a free news source, funded by the community. Donations help us keep bringing you the local news you’ve been counting on.

DONATE TODAY

Proud member of

© East Greenwich News. All rights reserved.

Thank you to our Sponsors and Sponsor Advertisers!

ALL DONORS & SPONSORS