Obituary: Mark S. Quinton, 76

Mark S. Quinton, 76, of Winter Springs, Florida, formerly of East Greenwich, passed away on Feb. 17. He was born in Providence on Oct. 1, 1944. His early childhood was spent in Wickford, and his family moved to East Greenwich in 1953. Mark was the oldest of four children of Edward J. and Virginia A. (Driscoll) Quinton.

Mark began high school in East Greenwich and transferred to Bishop Hendricken High School where he was a member of the first graduating class in 1962. He attended Marquette University on an NROTC scholarship and graduated in 1966. After completing Navy flight training, he became a P-3 Orion pilot and spent 20 years in the Navy. After his military service, Mark and his family relocated to Florida where he was on the security staff at Disney World.

A lifelong learner, Mark developed a love for aviation, astronomy, and meteorology early in his life when his parents would wake up his family in the early morning to view Sputnik or when, on a lucky winter evening, he could see the northern lights from his backyard. He was a gifted pianist who could play any music by ear. Mark had the ability to compose well written and amusing stories, due, no doubt, to his elementary education by the Sisters of Mercy. He was his family’s resource for accurately recounting fond childhood memories. Mark possessed a sharp Irish wit that always had everyone laughing including himself. He enjoyed all things related to Rhode Island, especially quahogs cooked or raw. Mark was a faithful Catholic and a cherished big brother. His greatest love was always for his family in whom he strove to instill his joy of life.

Mark was predeceased by his parents, his beloved first wife, the former Sheila Sinclair, and their son, Mark, Jr. Those left to mourn his passing are his children Sarah Ford (John) of North Carolina, Sean Quinton of Georgia, and Anna Quinton of Florida. He also leaves two grandchildren, John and Hayley Ford, who dearly miss their Granddad. Mark is also survived by his siblings Anne Arnett (John) of Canada, Christine Payne (Richard) of Virginia, Edward Quinton of East Greenwich, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, burial is private. His family hopes to gather together when it is safe to celebrate Mark’s life. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.