Obituary: Mark R. Horton, 69

On September 17, Mark R. Horton, a brother, uncle and friend to many, unexpectedly passed away at age 69. Mark was the third child and second son of Martin F. and Lucille (Richard) Horton born on May 1, 1953 in Marlborough, Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Andover (Massachusetts) High School and the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

After dabbling in a number of occupations after college, Mark joined his father as factory representatives for Jayco Recreational Vehicles. In the second half of his career, he worked as a software development applications consultant, first in partnership with his long-time friend, Efrem Bromberg, then for Equity National Title, and finally Amazing Charts, until his retirement earlier this year. He enjoyed long solitary hikes, bicycle rides, playing guitar and had recently begun studying watercolor painting. His passion, however, was Tai Chi, which guided and grounded him for his entire adult life.

Mark was intelligent, witty, sometimes sarcastic, gentle, patient, kind, sincere, loyal and for the most part very private and very principled. He chose friends carefully and was fiercely loyal to all. As the only one of his siblings living near his parents in their later years, Mark took care of his parents, especially his mother after his father died in 2000. Those who knew him best witnessed his devotion to and respect for his mother until her death in 2015.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his older brother, Brian F. Horton on August 10, 2022. He leaves behind his sisters, Karen M. Riedl (Robert) of Southwick, Mass. and Patricia E. Jones (Larry) of Dayton, Nev.; nieces, Heidi Anderson, Nicole Kimble, Brianna Huie and nephews, Justin, Larry, and Andrew Jones, Ronald, Christopher, and Patrick Horton; their families, and many close friends. Mark had no children of his own, but was the favorite “uncle” to many children of dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday October 6, at 10:00 a.m. at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich, immediately followed by burial in Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown. In lieu of flowers and to honor Mark’s extraordinary generosity, we kindly request donations to a favorite charity in Mark’s name.

You can leave an online condolence with the Hill Funeral Home HERE.