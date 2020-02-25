Obituary: Marion T. Leone, 82

Above: Blossom Florist on Main Street circa 2000.



Marion T. Leone, 82, of Naples, Fla., passed away on Friday, Feb. 21. Formerly of East, Greenwich, she had been a Naples resident for the last 13 years. She was born April 20, 1937, in Watertown, Mass., the daughter of Antonio and Marion (née Gidari) Leone.

Ms. Leone was a Registered Nurse, receiving her degree from Boston University and Cambridge City Hospital. She was a respiratory care RN and served as head of the Respiratory Department at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for 25 years. She was co-owner with Gloria DelBonis of Blossom Florist on Main Street in East Greenwich. She loved doing stained glass and designed and made stained glass for a convent chapel in Rhode Island. Marion loved being involved in politics. She served on the East Greenwich Town Council from February to November 2000, filling out the term of Barbara Tufts following her death.

Marion was also president of the EG Hill and Harbor Merchants, a member of the EG Historic District Committee, member of the Charter Review Committee and member of the Economic Development Task Force. She enjoyed traveling and camping in her motorhome and she served on the board of directors of Pelican Lake RV resorts when she first came to Florida.

Ms Leone is survived by her dear friend and caregiver, Gloria V. DelBonis; her loving brother, Salvatore (Carol Ann) Leone of Mineral, Va.; and her beloved nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Domenic and Anthony Leone.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Naples.

In lieu of flowers, it is suggested that memorial contributions be made to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5130 Rattlesnake-Hammock Road, Naples, FL 34113.