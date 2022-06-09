Obituary: Marilyn S. Loeffler, 92

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Marilyn Loeffler, known to most as “MomMom” passed away at home on Wednesday, June 1, surrounded by family as she had always wished.

Marilyn was the most loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a friend to many. Her journey through life made her strong, teaching her to embrace all that life presented her. Her faith and her understanding, unprejudiced heart remained constant.

Born in the Bronx, NY, on June 25, 1929 to Emily and Fred Miller, she was the sister of the late Frederick Miller and his wife, the late Kay Miller. Marilyn married the love of her life, the late Hans G. Loeffler on June 3, 1950. They had two remarkable children, the late Hans F. Loeffler and Lore Loeffler Gray.

Marilyn and her husband, Hans, moved from the Bronx to Park Ridge, NJ to raise their family where they made numerous lifelong friends. After the passing of her beloved husband and son, she moved to Rhode Island to live the rest of her life with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren, waking up each morning to beautiful views of Greenwich Bay.

She was known for her kindness and generosity, and never missing the opportunity to express her love to her family and friends. She celebrated every holiday and achievement of her loved ones; never missing an occasion to send cards. She loved travel, dinner parties with friends, extraordinary Christmases, spa weekends, wine visits, and long talks with friends on the phone.

Marilyn was the matriarch of her family. She leaves a daughter, Lore L. Gray and her husband, Lawrence M Gray, and two grandsons: Matthew L. Gray and his partner, Michele Oelking, and Peter W. Gray and his wife, Sienna Senyo, a granddaughter: Emily G. Schmitt and her husband, Kyle A. Schmitt; as well as three great-grandchildren: Calym H. Gray, Eloise D. Gray and Adelaide Oelking. Marilyn also leaves a nephew, Robert Miller, and niece, Virginia Lester. In addition to her family, she leaves behind a community of people who loved and adored her.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, on Wednesday, June 8, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church in East Greenwich. Entombment will take place at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY. In lieu of flowers, please engage in random acts of kindness, hug someone, send a card or call someone you haven’t spoken to in a very long time.

You can leave an online condolence with the funeral home HERE.