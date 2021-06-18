Obituary: Marianne Salisbury, 91

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Marianne H. (Hart) Salisbury, 91, of North Kingstown, passed away on May 23, at home with family by her side. She was the wife of the late Raymond E. Salisbury.

On August 5, 1929, in Providence, Marianne was born to the late Reuben A.B. and Marjorie E. (Milke) Hart. Marianne worked hard at everything she did in life. At a young age she worked for her father at Hart’s Department Store, graduated Valedictorian from East Greenwich High School, received her Bachelor’s from Boston University, and later, received her Masters in Business Administration from the University of Rhode Island. During this time, she was working at Industrial National Bank. From 1968-1982, Marianne worked at Old Stone Bank as a credit officer and was also an instructor at Johnson & Wales College from 1970-1982. She later became Vice President for Leasing Services Incorporated in Boston until 1990. As she eased into “retirement,” she created her own business, All Star Leasing, and later did bookkeeping part time at Ethan Place until 2020.

Marianne was not only studious and career driven, but she was a mother who raised four children. She played the organ from age of 16, and was the organist and music director at Church of the Apostles, formerly St. Andrew & St. Philip, from 1967-2021.

Marianne was a past Grand Matron 1988-1989, Grand Treasurer Emeritus of the Grand Chapter of Rhode Island Order of Eastern Star and Past Matron Adah Chapter #15. Marianne was also past Worthy Advisor and Mother Advisor of East Greenwich Assembly #4 Order of Rainbow for Girls, past Esteem Praetor and Advisor of West Bay Rainbow Alumnae and past Esteem Grand Praetor of Grand Rainbow Alumnae. She was the founder and charter member of Rainbow of Promises Order of Eastern Star.

Marianne was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, an avid cruiser and member of the Exeter and Pomona Grange.

She is survived by four children: Ruby Nicholson of North Kingstown, Crystal Bradshaw of Providence, Holly Bradshaw of Colorado Springs, CO, and Edward Bradshaw of Knoxville, TN; two stepdaughters: Nancy Reynolds of Arvada, CO, and Dawn Shawmede of Belton, TX; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Family and friends gathered for her Funeral Service at Church Of The Apostles in Coventry on Thursday, May 24. Burial followed at Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown. Calling hours were May 26 at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home in West Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastern Star Foundation Of Rhode Island, 65 Ethan Street, Warwick, RI 02888 or to Church Of The Apostles, 170 Fairview Avenue, Coventry, RI 02816 or the charity of your choice.

