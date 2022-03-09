Obituary: Marguerite “Peg” Boiardi, 93

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Marguerite “Peg” Boiardi, 93, passed away on March 4. She was the wife of the late Benito J. “Nito” Boiardi. Born in Malden, MA on November 13, 1928, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Annie (O’Loughlin) Fitzgerald.

Mrs. Boiardi was head of housekeeping at the former Greenwich Bay Manor for 25 years before she retired.

She is survived by her devoted son, John J. Boiardi and his wife Kathleen, and her adored grandson, Matthew. She was the sister of the late Theresa Fitzpatrick and Anne Hines.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 10 at 11:00 AM at Saints John & Paul Church in Coventry. Burial will be in RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 9-10:00 AM at Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Fr. John V. Doyle School, 343 South Main St. Coventry, RI 02816.

