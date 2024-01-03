Obituary: Margie Masako Hendrickson, 91

A proud supporter of her Japanese heritage

Margie Masako Hendrickson, of East Greenwich, born April 10, 1932, in Chiba, Japan, the eldest daughter of the late Ikujiro and Yone Yokota, from Tokyo, Japan, passed away Jan. 1. She was the wife of the late Roy B. Hendrickson; they were married April 13, 1953, when he was in the USAF while stationed in Tokyo. She moved to the United States in 1953, where Roy and Margie began their family in Potowomut, later moving to East Greenwich.

As a proud supporter of her Japanese heritage, Margie, dressed in her silk kimono, was interviewed in a 1960s’ NBC Jay Kroll news broadcast. She demonstrated her Japanese culture and heritage at the Japanese Garden at Roger Williams Park.

Margie was an avid tennis player, golfer, New England Patriots fan, as well as a boating enthusiast. She was a family-oriented person, whose career spanned many years at Jordan Marsh/ Macy’s.

She is survived by her sons, Albert I. Hendrickson and his wife Linda, and Jason M. Hendrickson and his wife Jennifer, and her daughter Elizabeth J. Hendrickson-Petty. She has three grandchildren: Joshua M. Hendrickson, John E. Hendrickson and Joseph M. Test. Additionally, she is the proud great-grandmother to Emily and Charlotte Hendrickson.

Her funeral will be private. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Saint Elizabeth Community (or any location), 2364 Post Rd, Suite 100, Warwick, RI 02886. The family would like to acknowledge the special care provided to Margie Hendrickson by Saint Elizabeth Home staff in the Cove.

