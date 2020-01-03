Obituary: Margaret (Porter) Dolan, 101

Margaret (Porter) Dolan, 101, died December 31, 2019 at George and Roxanne’s home, where she’s lived for the past six years. She was born at home in Providence on October 20, 1918, a daughter of Eva (Brown) and William Porter and sister to the late William and Drs. George and Joseph Porter.

She was the wife of the late Lt. Col. William M. Dolan (U.S. Army), who died in 1966. She leaves her children: Regina Brannon (husband Patrick…children: Patrick, Karen and Tara); Ellen Dolan; William Dolan (wife Cynthia…children: Bridget and Matthew); Paul Dolan (wife…Deborah (deceased)…children: Brandon and Audra); John Dolan (wife: Donna…children: John, Kelly and Michael); George Dolan (wife: Roxanne…children: Porter and Ian). She also leaves 17 great-grandchildren.

Peg lived in Providence and Warwick, and for the past 75 years summered in Matunuck.

She was a summa cum laude graduate of Classical High, as well as class valedictorian; a graduate of Pembroke College, where she was class president junior and senior years; a master’s degree graduate of Brown University. She taught school for many years, the last 23 before retirement at Gorton Junior High, Warwick.

She served as president of St. Aloysius Guild, as well as the Pembroke Club of Kent County. She served as secretary of the Matunuck Community Association.

She was a woman of great faith and had a joyous joie de vivre. She loved learning, which she instilled in her children and students. She had a wonderful gift for listening to you as if you were the most important person in the world. She loved meeting people, a good party, everything chocolate, the salt air of Matunuck, Jeopardy, entertaining on her porch, teaching school, sneakers, driving fast, sipping coffee, watching football. Most especially she loved her family “madly.” We love her madly and will miss her.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 4, at 10 a.m. in St. Romuald Chapel, 61 Atlantic Avenue, Matunuck. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick. CLICK HERE for the Barrett & Cotter website.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, or St. Romuald Chapel.