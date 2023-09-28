Obituary: Margaret M. (Ide) Hager, 90

A tribute to Margaret Hager, by her daughter Dianne

A beautiful lady passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 20. She was my mother. Her name was Margaret Mary Frances (Ide) Hager.

She was born in 1933 to Walter Raymond Ide and Anna Lynaugh. She was their middle child and had the personality of a middle child. She was predeceased by her older brother, Walter Raymond Ide, Jr., and her younger sister, Lynaugh Rose Ide DeCotis. They always had a spicy relationship, even in their older years, but always loved one another.

Maggi, as she was known, also as Mad Maggi, or Mother Margaret, was a graduate of Aldrich High School. She met Jack G. Hager the following year and fell in love. He was in the Navy and stationed at the Naval Base in Quonset. They met at the local Boy’s Club in Warwick where he was the Boy’s champion of ping pong, and she was the Girl’s champion. Now called table tennis! They married the following year in St. Peter’s Church in 1953.

Shortly after their marriage they moved to West Haven, Conn. Jack had a job with the New York/New Haven and Hartford Railroad where he worked as a conductor over the next 12 years. Beginning in 1955 they had five children; Dianne Marie (the late Charles Carlucci), Jeffrey Allen (Maureen Hennessy), John Eric, Scott Andrew (Nancy Perrone) and Christopher Martin (Denise Mele).

Maggi gave each of us strong values, and a strong sense of religion whether we chose to practice it or not and a very strong sense of family. Maggie’s marriage ended in 1969 and she was forced to upend her family and move back to Rhode Island.

It was very difficult for her to find housing for five children and they had to be split up for a period of time with other family members, but she persevered. She made sure that we still remained together as a family. She kept all of her boys involved in sports – football, basketball, baseball, and some still have enduring love of playing hockey. The Hager house was a gathering spot for all the young football players to play Friday night cards or to just hang out and swap stories. She loved having them there and in hopes to keep everyone out of trouble!

She worked at Our Lady of Mercy in East Greenwich and loved being there. She also worked many years for Johnson & Wales University where she was employed in the admissions office and was also a Dorm Mother. She was able to visit the various campuses of Johnson & Wales in her capacity in admissions and made so many friends around the country.

Maggi traveled throughout the U.S. and was able to go to Hawaii, Germany, Egypt and Austria, courtesy of her son, Christopher. Her life was very full.

She was a strong independent lady and insisted on maintaining her own residence even up to the age of 87. The last few years were spent at West Shore Health Center where she was known as the Sassy Gal! Many thanks to the staff at West Shore Health Center and Beacon Hospice.

Besides her five children, Mother Maggi is survived by her ten grandchildren: Stephanie, Alyssa, Raymond, Alex, Anthony, Erica, Lyndsay, Ashley, Emily and Jackie; and seven great grandchildren. She has surely ascended to heaven and will be greatly missed by all … Love you Maggi-May, Always and Forever!

Calling hours will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 E. Greenwich Ave., West Warwick, Thursday, Oct. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a Catholic Wake Service at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume thereafter. Burial will be private.

