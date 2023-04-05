Obituary: Margaret L. Townsend, 87

Margaret L. Townsend, 87, of Charlestown, passed away on Saturday, April 1, at South County Hospital after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She and husband Thomas Townsend enjoyed 67 years of married partnership and 70 years of friendship. Margaret was the daughter of the late John Maynard and Grace (Boyd) Ameden; she was the stepdaughter of Alden Ameden.

Margaret was an accomplished Fiber Artist with great artistic vision, and was the recipient of many prizes and ribbons over the years as well as a very active member in multiple quilting/artist groups. She enjoyed attending local theater and music performances, gardening, and spoonerisms.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, John and William Townsend; her granddaughter Megan Townsend; her siblings Paula (Ameden) Bundock and Roger Ameden. She is predeceased by son Peter Townsend, and sister Nancy Mullen.

An informal remembrance will be held at Westminster Unitarian Church on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 2 p.m. A private burial will be followed by a memorial service in her honor on Saturday, May 6, at 1:30 p.m. at Westminster Unitarian Church, located at 119 Kenyon Ave. in East Greenwich.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society or Westminster Unitarian Church.

You can leave an online condolence at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home.

