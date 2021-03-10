Obituary: Marcia Durrell, 73

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Marcia Ann Durrell, 73, a lifelong resident of East Greenwich, passed away peacefully on March 7, at Brentwood Nursing Home. Born August 22, 1947, daughter of the late Howard Durrell and Elia (Perretta) Durrell, Marcia was a woman of strength and determination living independently for many years at Shoreside Apartments. You may have seen Marcia rolling around town in her wheelchair with one of her many Shih Tzu dogs on her lap.

Marcia attended Eldredge Elementary School and was a graduate of East Greenwich High School, after overcoming a serious car accident her senior year. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church and volunteered throughout the community, including at Eldredge School. She was an avid music fan, attending the Warwick Musical Theater for many years and getting autographed pictures of her favorite performers including Bobby Vinton, Frankie Valli, Paul Anka, Loretta Lynn, Neil Sedaka, Kenny Rogers, and Connie Francis.

Marcia was predeceased by her brother, Lawrence Durrell, and her beloved dogs, Misty, Mindy, Mia, and Mischief. She is survived by three nephews and cousins Raymond Giornelli, Anthony Perretta, Marie Forys, Linda Lallo, and caregiver Elaine Balkcom, who over the years, generously provided Marcia with guidance, friendship, and plates of food.

Her funeral and burial will be private. For a donation in her memory, please consider a donation in her name, to your favorite animal-related cause or shelter.

