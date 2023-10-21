Obituary: Marcia D. Horrocks, 82

Marcia D. Horrocks, of East Greenwich, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Kent Hospital. Marcia, a beloved widow of John Horrocks, devoted her life to family. She was born in Providence on Nov. 3, 1940, to the late Horace and Hazel (St. John) Warren.

Marcia was a proud graduate of Warwick Vets High School. After completing her education, Marcia embarked on a long-term career with New England Telephone.

Her true joy in life, however, was found in her role as a beloved aunt. Although she and her husband, John, were not blessed with children of their own, Marcia showered her many family members with an abundance of love. Her nurturing spirit and unconditional support endeared her to each of them, treating them as if they were her own children. Family gatherings were filled with her laughter, wisdom, and the comfort that only a cherished aunt could provide.

Marcia also enjoyed getting involved in her community and was deeply committed to making the world around her a better place. She served as the music librarian for Warwick Central Baptist Church for many years and sang in both the Church’s choir and the North Kingston Community Chorus. A dedicated philanthropist and true cat lover, she also supported charitable causes from historic preservation to animal rescue. Over the years, she even crafted hundreds of infant caps to donate to local hospitals.

Through her life of creativity, adventure, and joy, Marcia taught her family how to enjoy life. She relished both traveling the world and vacationing in Maine, where she and her husband would spend their days sailing and spending time with family. Her artistic spirit was expressed through painting, knitting, and crochet, and her competitive side would often appear during family card games and in solving puzzles. She leaves behind a legacy of love, warmth, and kindness that touched the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Marcia D. Horrocks is survived by her loving sister-in-law, Connie Warren, her nieces, Lynn Jacavone (Michael) and Susan Mahoney (Tom), her great-nephew, Jared (Alexis), and her three great-nieces: Nicole, Taylor (Andrew), and Jessica. In addition to her beloved husband, she is predeceased by her brother, Robert Warren, and nephew, Mark Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Warwick Central Baptist Church (or Charity of Choice) in Marcia’s memory, reflecting her lifelong commitment to serving others and making the world a better place.

All services will be private.

