Obituary: Manton E. Madison, 94

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Manton E. Madison. 94, of North Kingstown, son of the late George M. Madison and E. Isabelle (Darling) Manton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on September 7.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (Allen) Madison, brother, Joseph W. Madison, and daughter-in-law Debbie (Shaw) Madison.

Manton leaves behind a sister Patricia (Madison) Brow, his children Beth (Madison) Allain and George ‘Jeep’ Madison, his daughter-in-law JoAnn (Butler) Madison, Barton C. Madison and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

We knew him as Dad and Grampa, but many more remember him as Manton, Matt or Sonny. He was your local milk man, starting at 16 years old, delivering fresh Milk from Tockwotton Jersey Farm. He also worked for Pippen Orchard Dairy and Arrow Lakes Dairy, was a North Kingstown town councilmen and volunteer policeman prior to his move to Vermont in 1967.

While residing in Vermont he worked as a fertilizer salesman for Old Fox. He also became a member of the Weybrige Volunteer fire department and rose to the rank of Chief. Manton helped organize the Addison County Fire Association training and was the Vermont State firefighting instructor.

In 1974, he returned back to his roots in North Kingstown where he continued his firefighting career as a volunteer firefighter at North Kingstown’s Quidnessett Station 4.

He ran the family farm at Tockwotton Farm which included boarding horses and the transition to greenhouses and selling vegetables and flowers at the road side stand. He did all this while selling fertilizer for Old Fox.

Manton was a hard worker. He enjoyed his cigars and a glass of bourbon. The stories of his life were inspiring and it was great to listen to the many experiences he had throughout his 94 years.

One of his favorite stories to share was the time he met Johnny Cash in Vegas at a small dive bar. They enjoyed a drink together and Johnny played some songs for him and a few locals in the bar.

His last years of life were spent on his family farm watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoying what he had built. Often times, he could be found down at the stand greeting customers, enjoying a cigar and listening to Johnny Cash.

We will miss him and all the wisdom he shared with so many.

“Life and love go on, let the music play.” ~Johnny Cash

A Celebration of Manton’s Life will be held on Friday, September 16 at the East Greenwich Fireman’s Club from 1:00- 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to Hope Hospice of RI in Manton’s honor.

You can leave an online condolence at the Hill Funeral Home website HERE.