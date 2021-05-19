Obituary: Madeline Camara, 93

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Madeline (Lallo) Camara, of Warwick, died May 12 at her home at age 93. She was the wife of the late Thomas Camara of Warwick.

She was born in 1927 to Michael and Angelina (Caluori) Lallo in East Greenwich, and graduated from the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing in 1948. After her marriage she worked as a nurse at Brockton (Massachusetts) Hospital, and later at Rhode Island Hospital and Kent County Memorial Hospital.

She is survived by her children: Catherine Boisseau, Thomas Camara Jr., Michael Camara, Caroline Sterpka, Sally Camara, John Camara, and Christine Camara, and six grandchildren: Genevieve, Emily and William Boisseau; Eric and Audrey Sterpka; and Derek Malone. She was the sister of Anthony, Vincent, Robert, and Richard Lallo and the late Frank Lallo. A memorial service is planned for a future date.