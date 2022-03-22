Obituary: Lynne B. Donaldson, 79

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Lynne Barbara Donaldson (née Watson) died peacefully at home in East Greenwich on March 4, surrounded by her family, at the age of 79. Lynne grew up in Yonkers, NY. She attended Roosevelt H.S. and Bucknell University. It was at Bucknell where she met the love of her life, Robert J. Donaldson. They were married for 59 years and have three daughters. She was also the loving grandmother to eight. Lynne was a crossword and jigsaw puzzle enthusiast, and loved the seashore.

Lynne is survived by her husband, Bob, and her daughters: Debbie Gourd (Will), Cindy Platt (Win), and Laura Dempsey (Doug). She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Watson.

