Obituary: Lucio “Papa Lou” Gianquitti, 94

Lucio “Papa Lou” Gianquitti, 94, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16. Lucio was born on January 31st, 1927, in Providence, to Antonio and Rosaria (Cicerone) Gianquitti. As an undergraduate student, he graduated from the University of Rhode Island. Following his undergraduate years, he advanced his studies at the Boston Conservatory at the Berklee College of Music.

Professionally, Lucio was an esteemed teacher at East Greenwich Public Schools. One of his crowning achievements was starting the entire elementary music program for the school system. To recognize his achievements, the town of East Greenwich gave him the ceremonial keys to the city, and also planted trees in his honor. On top of being a highly likable and talented teacher, he will always be remembered as an accomplished musician. The accordion and piano were his favorite instruments, playing them beautifully throughout his whole life.

Pops’ ambition, kindness and fun-loving spirit will forever be remembered and coveted. Both his smile and his laugh were extremely infectious, spreading happiness to all around him. One of his most unique characteristics was whenever you’d leave him, instead of saying goodbye, he would enthusiastically shout his favorite slogans: “Alright!” and “Go get ‘em!”

Lucio was the loving husband of the late Florence (Messier) Gianquitti. He is survived by his treasured sister, Vilma Corsi, his son, Steven Gianquitti and Steven’s wife Lisa Gianquitti, by his son, Paul Gianquitti, and his five grandchildren: Alexander and Adrianna Gianquitti, Steven Gianquitti Jr., Giana Gianquitti, David Krajewski and many nieces and nephews. Burial will be private.

