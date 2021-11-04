Obituary: Lucille H. Masse, 94

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Lucille Helen (Shader) Masse, 94, a resident of Charlestown, passed away on Wednesday, October 27.

On June 12, 1948, she married Theodore Francis Masse, who preceded her in death. Born in Charlestown, RI, on April 25, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Helen Laurette (Fisher) Shader.

After raising her children, Lucille spent many years working in the Auditing Office of Sears & Roebuck in Warwick. Upon retirement, she became a sports enthusiast, playing in ladies’ golf and bowling leagues as well as following ice skating, tennis, golf and the Red Sox. Throughout her life she enjoyed needlework, crocheting, knitting, rug-hooking and ceramics. Her family always looked forward to her Christmas Cookie trays, stuffed shells, apple and rhubarb pies and whiskey cake. She enjoyed her recent home overlooking Paquiset Pond, loved her hummingbirds, watching storms and the seasons change.

During their marriage, Lucille and Ted lived in several communities from Providence to Pawcatuck and made many life-long friends. They were the hosts of innumerable card games and memorable holiday gatherings at their home in East Greenwich. For many years, they enjoyed the seaside life at their cottage in Jerusalem, another site of many wonderful gatherings of family and friends.

Lucille leaves one son, Kevin Peter Masse and wife, Anne (Masse), of Narragansett; two daughters, Suzanne Ferrio and husband, Tom, of Charlestown and Laurie J. McDonough Greaney and husband, Kevin, of Cumberland & Prudence Island. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they grew: Lisa Chilcoat Smith and her children, Riley and Lane; Mike and Misty (Edwards) Chilcoat and their son, Tyler; Julie Powers (Jon Drake); Joel Powers (deceased); Rayna Powers (Joshua Shelton) and her daughter, Kenedy; Nicole Masse (Glenn Garbett) and her sons, Rowan & Sam Cresser and Lionel & Arthur Garbett; Gabrielle Masse (Scott Aguiar) and her son, Lincoln; Peter Masse; Kevin Patrick McDonough and his son, Kevin Theodore, and Danielle McDonough. She was the sister of Lois Josephine Dyson. She also leaves close friends Dora Larson of Norway, and Kevin J. and MaryLee McDonough.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, November 5, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Charlestown. Burial will follow in White Brook Cemetery in Richmond, RI. Masks will be required indoors. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Moore Church in Narragansett, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to RICAN, PO Box 73, Carolina, RI 02812.

