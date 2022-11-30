Obituary: Lt. Thomas R. Joyce (EGPD, Ret.), 82

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Lieutenant Thomas Robert Joyce, EGPD (Ret.), 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 28.

Tom was the son of Robert and Dorothy (Cooley) Joyce of Pittsburgh, Penn. Joining the United States Marine Corps after high school, he trained for the Military Police Corps. After being stationed at Quonset Point in Rhode Island, he met his soul mate and future wife, (the late) Janet Alma Joyce (formerly Johnson) of East Greenwich and made her town his permanent home.

Growing up in the Manchester neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Tom never lost his affinity for his own hometown, a love he shared with friends and on many family visits over the years. Nor did he lose his love of football. He remained an avid Steelers fan all his life, seeing his team play on Forbes Field, Three Rivers Stadium and Heinz Field. He played football at Oliver High School, for the Navy while at Quonset Point, and for the East Greenwich Townies (https://eastgreenwichnews.com/return-to-glory-the-eg-townies-part-1/).

Tom’s family and friends were the center of his life, and he was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his three daughters and son-in-law: Pam Joyce, Joanne McEvoy and Jennifer and Matthew Wallace, and two grandchildren: Emerson and Amanda. He is also survived by his two brothers and their wives, John and Paulette Joyce of South Carolina, and Robert “Bob” and Jacqueline “Jackie” Joyce of Pittsburgh. He found joy in following the lives of his nieces, nephews and family members in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, and South Carolina.

After the USMC and the National Guard, Tom became a proud member of the East Greenwich Police Department, where he served the Town of East Greenwich with distinction for 48 years, retiring in 2010. Tom may be best remembered as the Town’s longtime juvenile officer where he worked tirelessly to create programs and an atmosphere of support for the town’s youth.

Tom and Janet generously invested their time and love in community, volunteering with many programs, including Safety Town, The East Greenwich Ecumenical Food Cupboard, The East Greenwich Academy Foundation, Teen Center, and the ReJOYce Thrift Shop at The First Evangelical Lutheran Church.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 5, at 10:00 a.m. at The First Evangelical Lutheran Church in East Greenwich. Burial will be in the Lutheran Church Cemetery, also in EG. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 4, from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. To honor their commitment to community, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The East Greenwich Academy Foundation.

