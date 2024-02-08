Obituary: Lt. Colonel Joseph D. Trehy, Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.), 95

Longtime East Greenwich resident

From the Hill Funeral Home Website

Lt. Colonel Joseph D. Trehy, Jr., U.S. Army (Ret.), 95, of Wakefield, husband of the late Dorothy B. Trehy, passed away Feb. 7. A longtime resident of East Greenwich, he was born in Wickford, the son of the late Ethel S. & Joseph Trehy, Sr. Besides his wife he leaves two daughters, Jane Trehy and Elizabeth Smith, her husband Daniel, and two grandchildren, Brittany and Christopher Smith.

His military career consisted of many stateside tours, two tours in Germany, and tours in Korea, Vietnam, and as post commander in Thailand. He was the recipient of many awards and medals.

He was a member of many military organizations and was past president of the Narragansett Bay Chapter of Military Officers of America. He was also a member of the Washington Lodge AF&AM, North Kingstown, and a former member of the East Greenwich Conservation Commission.

He was a graduate of the URI School of Engineering and Command & General Staff, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Prior to reentering the army, he worked as a plant and design engineer for Chase Brass and Copper Co., in Waterbury Conn.

Funeral service will be Monday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Coventry. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 380 Westminster St., Providence, RI 02903 (. www.dav.org).

~ ~ ~ ~ ~

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Posted 2/8/24