Obituary: Louis Robert Sansone, 89

Louis Robert Sansone, aged 89, passed away peacefully on Jan 4, 2022, at Pierce Memorial Baptist Home in Brooklyn, CT. Lou is the son of Margaret Bontatibus Sansone and Louis Sansone. He grew up in Branford, CT with his six brothers and sisters and attended local schools.

He was a member of the National Guard, Federalized in 1952 during the Korean conflict and served as a Sergeant in the 102nd Infantry Regiment, Tank Company, Sheridan Kaserne, Augsburg, Germany.

He graduated with a BFA from Pratt Institute and worked for many years as an Art Director/Advertising Account Executive at several advertising agencies in New York, New Jersey and for Fern/Hanaway RDW Group in Rhode Island. He and his wife owned Frameworks in Wickford for many years.

In addition to his profession, Lou was very committed to volunteer efforts. He was a docent at Smith’s Castle and Gilbert Stuart Museum and for a number of years, served on the Friends Committee of the R. I. School of Oceanography, chairing their first Art Auction fundraiser. Also active in the Wickford Art Association, Louis chaired the Art Festival in the early years.

He lived in North Kingstown and was a parishoner of First Lutheran in East Greenwich where he served on the Church Council and many committees over 30 years.

He was married to his wife, Joan, for 67 years. Louis is survived by Joan, his three children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Eleanor Anastasio, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date. Funeral services were entrusted to the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory in Putnam, Conn.

