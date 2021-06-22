Obituary: Lorraine Doolin, 91

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line.

Lorraine (Harkins) Doolin, 91, of Wakefield, passed peacefully with her loved ones by her side on June 14. She was the beloved wife of the late Hugh V. Doolin Jr.. They were married for 63 years.

Born in Providence on February 5, 1931, Lorraine was the daughter of the late George E. Aubin and Marie (Benoit) Harkins. Lorraine was the loving mother of the late Hugh V. Doolin III, the late Lori (Doolin) Kelley and surviving daughter, Cheryl L. (Doolin) Walason. She also leaves two grandchildren, Nicholas A. Walason and Emily L. Walason. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brother, Annette DeBaene, Lucille Parent, and George Aubin Jr..

Lorraine was co-owner and Wellness Director of the Royal Manor Nursing Home in East Greenwich. She also played a large role in her husband’s business, The Optical Shop. Lorraine was an accomplished pianist having studied at the Boston Conservatory of Music.

Upon retirement they moved to their summer home in Galilee, where she was happiest. She enjoyed her early morning walks on the beach and bike rides into town. Lorraine was an active member of her parish, St Mary’s Star of the Sea, as well as a volunteer with the CARES program at Peace Dale Elementary School.

Lorraine loved having a full house and sending friends and family home with a full belly. She was known for her infamous “Tuna with Pickles Sandwich”. Everyone was welcomed at Lorraine’s table. Her beautiful smile and positive outlook on life was infectious. Lorraine coined the phrase “Absatively Posolutely”. Anyone who had the opportunity to know Lorraine was blessed.

Visitation was held on Monday, June 21, from 9- 10:00 AM in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, also in Narragansett. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery, in Peace Dale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906.

You can leave an online condolence at the funeral home HERE.